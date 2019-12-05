The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel ambassador calls on UN to recognize Jewish refugees

Ambassador Danny Danon introduced the resolution at a General Assembly discussion marking 72 years since the November 29 Partition Plan.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 14:28
THE MOSSAD saved Jews in foreign lands from North Africa to Iraq to Syria to Ethiopia (photo credit: IICC/WWW.INTELLIGENCE.ORG.IL)
THE MOSSAD saved Jews in foreign lands from North Africa to Iraq to Syria to Ethiopia
(photo credit: IICC/WWW.INTELLIGENCE.ORG.IL)
The Israeli Mission to the UN continues to push for a recognition of Jewish refugees from Arab countries and Iran. Together with Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa (JIMENA), the Mission on Wednesday hosted an event at the UN headquarters in New York to promote Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon's initiative.
Danon introduced the resolution on Tuesday during a General Assembly discussion to mark 72 years since the November 29th partition plan. He called on the General Assembly to adopt a resolution recognizing the Jewish refugees. "There were an estimated 850,000 Jews who were forced out of Arab countries and Iran and became refugees in the 20th century," he said.
"These Jews were subject to brutal attacks and harassment and were forced to flee, leaving everything behind: in Iraq, Egypt, Morocco, Iran, and many other countries. And still, we don't hear the international community speak of them when they discuss the refugees of the conflict, perhaps because it doesn't serve the Palestinian narrative."
Diplomats and Ambassadors from over a dozen nations around the world, as well as members of the Jewish community, attended the reception on Wednesday.
Elan Carr, the US State Department's Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism, said at the event: "In order to fight antisemitism whether it be in Europe or anywhere else, it has to be acknowledged that anti-zionism is antisemitism." He continued, "Jew-hatred is Jew-hatred whether it is focused on the Jew down the street or the Jew in the diaspora or the Jewish state."
In his remarks, Ambassador Danon stated that "this custom of denying the rights of Jewish refugees is an attempt to erase them from the narrative and an antisemitic historical injustice."
"I can see no legitimate reason for any member state to oppose the resolution. The choice to commemorate the national day of remembering Jewish refugees forced out of Arab countries and Iran in the 20th century on November 30th is no coincidence. It is the day after the important resolution of November 29th where this institution recognized the importance of forming a Jewish state in Israel," he added.
Former Miss Iraq, Sarah Idan, shared her experience following revocation of her Iraqi citizenship after she posted a photo taken with Miss Israel.
"I was born in Baghdad," she said, "and felt very connected to the Iraqi Jews I met in Jerusalem who welcomed me with open arms and with so much love, even though my country treated them unfairly. I was overwhelmed when I saw pictures of Iraqi government stamps on their passport saying, 'one-way exit - not allowed to return'. I told them I was utterly ashamed."


