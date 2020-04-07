The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Israel could be a leader in the post-coronavirus digital world'

"As in every crisis, there are new opportunities and there is a lot of activity in Israel to detect what these possibilities will be," Prof. Leonardo Leiderman said in a webinar.

By EYTAN HALON  
APRIL 7, 2020 18:20
Professor Leonardo Leiderman (photo credit: screenshot)
Professor Leonardo Leiderman
(photo credit: screenshot)
The State of Israel has the ability to be "one of the world leaders" in the increasingly digital world set to emerge after the coronavirus outbreak," according to Prof. Leonardo Leiderman, chief economic advisor at Bank Hapoalim and professor of economics at Tel Aviv University.
"As in every crisis, there are new opportunities and there is a lot of activity in Israel to detect what these possibilities will be," said Leiderman during a webinar hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce.
"The labor market will be much more online, and a lot of technological change will be needed to support all these features of the new world. Israel, as the start-up nation, has the ability to be one of the world leaders in this aspect."
Leiderman emphasized the need for the Israeli government to do "everything that is reasonable but very aggressive" to avoid a deep recession, that would be very painful for both the domestic economy and its population.
New and aggressive economic and fiscal policies have been implemented quickly, he said, in a similar manner to decisions announced in the United States and Europe. While the fiscal deficit is already increasing, years of fiscal discipline means that Israel entered the crisis in a strong economic position.
The government should expand its involvement to assist over one million unemployed Israelis currently applying for assistance, Leiderman said.
"There is a lot of work being done in Israel nowadays regarding what will be the proper exit strategy, balancing the need to not endanger significantly the population but also not to prolong this lockdown for a significant amount of time," said Leiderman.
"The first industries to be suppressed will be the last ones to be relaxed," he added, highlighting the tourism industry, cultural activities and the return of children to kindergartens and schools.


Tags tel aviv university technology digital Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Guarding against authoritarianism – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by