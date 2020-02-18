The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel expands Gaza fishing zone, approves extra 2,000 work permits

On February 5 it reduced the fishing zone to 10 nautical miles and on February 1 it revoked some 500 travel permits for Gaza merchants.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 21:16
Palestinians travel through a crossing monitored by COGAT on umrah, the pilgrimage to Mecca for Hajj (photo credit: COGAT)
With an eye to ensuring Gaza calm, Israel on Wednesday will expand the Palestinian fishing zone from 10 to 15 nautical miles and will approve an additional 2,000 travel permits for merchants.
“In light of the relative calm in the Gaza envelope in recent days and the cessation of explosive balloons, it was decided after a security consultation to restore the civilian measures that were halted last weekend,” the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said.
“If the calm is preserved, Israel will restore the fishing zone to 15 nautical miles and will increase by 2,000 the permits for Gaza merchants,” COGAT said.
“The continuation of this policy will be determined by action on the ground,” COGAT said. “Hamas is responsible for what is happening in Gaza and from Gaza. If the calm is not preserved, Israel will act accordingly,” COGAT added.
Just three days ago, on Saturday Israel had held off from taking similar measures to ease conditions in Gaza, in light of continued Palestinian violence from the Strip.
On February 5 it reduced the fishing zone to 10 nautical miles and on February 1 it revoked some 500 travel permits for Gaza merchants.
On February 9th, the left-wing NGO Gisha— Legal Center for Freedom of Movement had written a letter to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and COGAT Major Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun asking that they restore the permits. It estimated that there were over 5,000 permits for merchants.
It warned that withholding travel permits harmed the “traders' businesses,” infringed on their rights and had “grave repercussions for Gaza's economy as a whole.”
On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas of military action unless it halted its launching of rockets and incendiary balloons against Israel. In a meetings with mayors and regional council heads from southern Israel, Netanyahu said, that “Israel was prepared for any scenario, including a wide-ranging operation.”
Earlier in the day at the cabinet meeting Netanyahu said, “Only a few weeks ago, we targeted the senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, and I suggest that both Islamic Jihad and Hamas refresh their memories.” He continued, "we are prepared to take devastating action against the terrorist organizations in Gaza.”


Tags Palestinians cogat fishing
