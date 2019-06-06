Israel forms rare partnership with Arab nations to protect Red Sea corals

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Under the mediation of a neutral third-party, Israel will partner with neighboring Red Sea countries, including Saudi Arabia and Sudan, to establish a research center for the study, monitoring and protection of coral reef ecosystems.



The Red Sea Transnational Research Center in the Swiss city of Bern, initiated by Bar-Ilan University professor Maoz Fine, will include partners from Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Sudan, Yemen and Djibouti. Facilitating partnerships between stakeholders without diplomatic relations, the center will be led by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL).

Coral reefs, a critically important home to millions of marine species, are threatened and dying as a result of global climate change and more local factors including pollution, over-fishing and physical destruction, recent studies have shown that coral reefs of the Red Sea are extremely resistant to stress induced by global warming and rising seawater temperatures.Researchers have demonstrated that Red Sea corals, including in the Gulf of Aqaba, are the most likely to survive due to their evolution in geological and environmental settings that are unique to the region since the last Ice Age. The corals are still threatened, however, by fish-farming, agricultural run-off, industrial and urban waste discharge, and future seawater desalination activities.Researchers believe these threats can be best overcome through knowledge-sharing and regional coordination, through the establishment of the Red Sea Transnational Research Center. The center was inaugurated in March by Ignazio Cassis, head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs."The relatively narrow sea is surrounded by countries and people who are directly dependent on the well-being of the coral reefs," said Prof. Fine, a marine biologist at Bar-Ilan University's Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences."At the same time, the proximity of urban areas and tourism to the reef may inflict damage to it if we aren't wise enough to coordinate our actions when using this asset. Our lab at Bar-Ilan University and the Interuniversity Institute for Marine Sciences in Eilat is focused on understanding resilience and how local disturbances adversely affect this unique resilience to global change."The center will bring together scientists from each country and from a wide range of disciplines, including oceanography, biology, genetics, ecology, geology, nature conservancy, and civil and environmental engineering.It aims to monitor and protect Red Sea coral reefs by studying their health and biodiversity, and researching the impact of human activity along the shores of the Red Sea, such as agriculture, urbanization, coastal infrastructure, fishing and industrialization. The findings will supply policymakers with scientific analyses for decision-making regarding societal development and environmental protection.New monitoring stations will be established under the initiative, in addition to making use of existing research infrastructures, including the Interuniversity Institute for Marine Sciences in Eilat, Jordan's Marine Science Station in the Gulf of Aqaba and Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

