The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel humanitarian organization Natan to aid Gaza civilians

Natan will provide medical and trauma aid in a newly built Gaza Health Center

By DEBORAH DAHAN  
JANUARY 21, 2020 20:35
Gaza health center in construction (photo credit: NATAN)
Gaza health center in construction
(photo credit: NATAN)
From March 2020, the Israeli humanitarian aid organization Natan will run two clinics in the new Gaza Health Center to provide trauma, medical and dental care to Gaza civilians.
The health facility is located on a 10-acre area of land near the Erez Checkpoint at the Israel-Gaza border and was built and is managed by the American NGO, FriendShips.
The construction began last September in the context of ceasefire understandings. At the time, the Palestinian Authority had expressed concerns over the project, calling it an “attempt to whitewash the image of the Israeli occupation, whose hands are stained with Palestinian blood.” A Hamas spokesperson, on the other hand, had declared at the time that the construction of the hospital had no political connotation.
Natan will recruit volunteers experts in their fields from all around the world to participate in the project, excluding volunteers holding Israeli passports due to IDF regulations.
"If we have the chance to help our neighbors, how can we not take on this responsibility?" declared Natan's Chairpersom, Daniel Kahn.
Since 2004, Natan has sent teams to provide assistance to victims of disasters from floods, to earthquakes, to typhoons, in Asia, Africa and others. Recently, Natan sent medical care to Syrian civilians on the Syrian side of the Golan Border. The organization is also active is long-term community recovery and resilience projects.
Natan is one of many Israeli organizations that respond to humanitarian crisis and disasters around the world. Israel is always one of the first countries to send aid in the wake of emergencies and has helped save thousands of lives. The Foreign Ministry declared that, “No other country can dispatch search and rescue teams, and field hospitals as fast and effectively.”


Tags Gaza israel aid to gaza humanitarian aid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ethiopian Jewish brethren By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by