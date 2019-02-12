Israel is blooming, the flowers have returned for spring

Red poppies in the vicinity of the Re’im Junction, Feburary 2019.
(photo credit: RICHARD SHAVEI-TZION)
The flowers have caught a whiff of fresh breeze as spring approaches in Israel. Although more rain is forecast for the month of February, the annual red poppies, or anemones have bloomed in select locations throughout the country. Called calanit in Hebrew, they were chosen as Israel's national flower in 2013.
The famous flowers a symbol of the coming season are joined by almond blossoms and other varieties of flora. The cold, rainy weather and rare snowfall has brought out the true beauty of Israel.
Check out the album below and experience the charm and allure of Israel's countryside, brought to you by Richard Shavei-Tzion whose photographic images have been exhibited at the Moshe Castel Museum of Art in Maale Adumim
, the Jerusalem Municipal Gallery and other locations.
