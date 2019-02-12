Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Israel is blooming, the flowers have returned for spring

The famous red poppies has come out as winter slowly morphs into spring in Israel.

By BEN BRESKY
February 12, 2019 18:49
1 minute read.
flowers

Red poppies in the vicinity of the Re’im Junction, Feburary 2019. (photo credit: RICHARD SHAVEI-TZION)

 
The flowers have caught a whiff of fresh breeze as spring approaches in Israel. Although more rain is forecast for the month of February, the annual red poppies, or anemones have bloomed in select locations throughout the country. Called calanit in Hebrew, they were chosen as Israel's national flower in 2013.

The famous flowers a symbol of the coming season are joined by almond blossoms and other varieties of flora. The cold, rainy weather and rare snowfall has brought out the true beauty of Israel.

Check out the album below and experience the charm and allure of Israel's countryside, brought to you by Richard Shavei-Tzion whose photographic images have been exhibited at the Moshe Castel Museum of Art in Maale Adumim, the Jerusalem Municipal Gallery and other locations.

A butterfly nestled among flowers at the Iris Reserve in Netanya

Almond blossoms in the Arazim Valley in the Jerusalem District. Credit: RICHARD SHAVEI-TZION


Flowers bloom in Israel as spring approaches. Credit: RICHARD SHAVEI-TZION

Flowers bloom in Israel in the first weeks of February 2019. Credit: RICHARD SHAVEI-TZION


