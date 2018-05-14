Israel pays homage to fallen while celebrating U.S. embassy move

FIGHTING AT Ammunition Hill, site of one of the fiercest battles of the Six Day War. (photo credit: D. ROSENBLUM/STARPHOTO)

Marking 51 years of Jerusalem’s unification, Ammunition Hill was the location for the annual Jerusalem Day ceremony.



Paying tribute to soldiers who fought and died in one of the bloodiest battles of the Six Day War, the ceremony lauded Jerusalem as a city rooted in the past that is poised for a bright future.





Speaking at the event were President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat. Each made congratulatory remarks about President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and his decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem which was enthusiastically received by the audience.“Tomorrow the US embassy is moving to Arnona in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu told the audience. “And Guatemala and Paraguay will also move there, I trust there will be more, no I don’t trust, I know there will be more.”“We are excited that Donald Trump recognizes Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel and that he realizes the significance of this,” Netanyahu added.President Rivlin spoke of the sacrifices that were made to build this city: “51 years of a unified Jerusalem, a capital of creativity, innovation, education, culture and industry and after 3,000 years, we should only continue on this path.”“Jerusalem is the heart of this country and this land and if Jerusalem thrives, we all thrive,” he added.Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat also spoke of the people of Jerusalem.“Whats the glue that keeps this city together? The people, they are the secret weapon,” said Barkat, adding, “We are capable of so many great things here, and it’s all about the people.”Following the speeches, a torch lighting ceremony took place to honor the fallen soldiers from the Six Day war, followed by fireworks and Eurovision’s winning song, “Toy” by Netta Barzilai.