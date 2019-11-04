Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel police find weapons hidden near a kindergarten

The suspect had two revolvers, a "Carlo" submachine gun, stun grenades, a flash grenade and a large amount of ammunition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 4, 2019 18:12
Israeli police officer finds a weapon near a kindergarten in northern Israel. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Police in northern Israel seized weapons hidden next to a kindergarten in the Arab village of I'billin, northeast of Haifa.

Multiple weapons were found hidden in an open area near a residence. The weapons included two revolvers, a "Carlo" submachine gun, stun grenades, a flash grenade and a large amount of ammunition for different types of weapons, according to Israeli Police.

A 34-year-old suspect from I'billin was detained and taken for questioning. Police say he will be brought to court on Tuesday for a hearing to extend his arrest.







Earlier on Monday, in another Arab town, Israeli police forces caught two people in the yard of a residence, near a kindergarten, with a mortar shell and ammunition.

The two suspects were arrested and taken in for questioning.


