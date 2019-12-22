Israel procures five CH-53 helicopters for spare parts

Israel’s Defense Ministry has bought five US Navy Sikorsky CH-53 helicopters to use as spare parts as the Air Force’s main transport helicopter remains grounded following a devastating accident.“To address the growing difficulty in finding spare parts for the IDF’s veteran fleet of helicopters, the US Department of Defense together with the Air Force initiated over a year ago the procurement of US helicopters to be used as spare parts for the existing systems,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement. According to the Defense Ministry, the five helicopters were loaded onto a ship fat the Port of Houston in Texas a month and a half ago and the procurement was completed on Saturday night with the unloading of the platforms at the Port of Ashdod.Israel’s Yas’ur squadron was grounded in November after a helicopter, which was one of three en route to a base in southern Israel for a training exercise and was flying at a height of 170meters, suffered an engine fire. The pilots carried out the emergency landing within a minute of the fire breaking out.Though the IDF said the engine fire was the result of a “technical malfunction,” the military will be investigating what exactly caused it.First used by the IAF in 1969, the Yas’ur helicopters are the air force’s primary helicopter used regularly to transport soldiers and equipment. They have also taken part in a wide variety of missions, including secret operations as well as search and rescue missions, and are used regularly to transport soldiers and equipment.While the aging helicopters have been upgraded with 20 new electronic systems and missile defense, the IAF will still need to replace them by 2025 when they will be more than 50 years old.According to a 2017 State Comptroller report, there is a significant gap in the availability of spare parts for the aging aircraft which “require maintenance more frequently.” The report recommended examining alternatives to ensure their continued use. The report warned that the military must decide on new helicopters as soon as possible to replace the aging Yasur helicopters because “prolonging the life of the Yasur is liable to endanger human life and may have significant operational implications and substantial maintenance costs.” “The chief of staff must make a decision as soon as possible vis-a-vis future operational needs as part of the decision regarding the Yasur alternatives and the timetable set for this purpose,” the report warned."As soon as the Air Force was assigned the mission, we started looking for helicopters to meet the appropriate profile and operational needs,” said Avi Messiah, the Head of the Procurement of the Israel Air Force in the United States. “We located 5 US Army surplus helicopters that met the requirements, and immediately began working to get all the helicopter purchase permits for spare parts and for shipping them thousands of miles from Houston, Texas, to Israel. "Deputy Head of Production and Procurement Department at the Ministry of Defense Shai Halperin said that while the ministry transports thousands of tons of military equipment to and from the state every year, the operation to bring the platforms to Israel “require special assessments” both because of the complexity to load the helicopters and the “importance of the mission to the defense establishment and the Air Force.”