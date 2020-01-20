Israel ranks No. 29 'Overall Best Country' in new report

Israel is sandwiched between Brazil (No. 28) and Qatar (No. 30).

Switzerland ranked No. 1, Canada No. 2 and Japan No. 3, respectively.

U.S. News explains that the Best Countries ranking is meant to “examine a nation’s worth beyond hard metrics: The 2020 Best Countries report and rankings are based on how global perceptions define countries in terms of a number of qualitative characteristics, impressions that have the potential to drive trade, travel and investment and directly affect national economies.”

Seventy-three countries are included in the ranking each measured on 65 attributes or terms that can be used to described a modern country. Ultimately, these attributes fuel the overall country score and scores in specific categories, including adventure, citizenship, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, movers, open for business, power and quality of life.

U.S. News defines Israel as “the only Jewish nation in the world” and says that “for its relatively small size, the country has played a large role in global affairs.

“The country has a strong economy, landmarks of significance to several religions and strained relationships with many of its Arab neighbors,” the review continues. “The country is very highly developed in terms of life expectancy, education, per capita income and other human development index indicators. But the country also has one of the most unequal economies in the Western world, with significant gaps between the rich and poor.”

The report describes Israel’s founding in 1948 in one paragraph and makes note that “seven decades later, boundaries are still hotly contested.”

On specific indicators, Israel ranks highest in the power category (No. 8) for its strong military , strong international alliances and political influence.

The country also ranks well in the movers category (No. 15), for being “different, distinctive, dynamic and unique.”