Israel spends weekend ablaze as fires break out throughout the country

The past weekend in Israel was a smokey one as the heat wave in Israel led to fires blazing throughout the Modiin region and in communities surrounding Jerusalem.



The wave of fires began late Wednesday night and into Thursday as over 3,500 residents of Modiin and surrounding areas were evacuated from their homes when flames engulfed the region. Dozens of houses burned to the ground from the upwards-of-20 fires, with at least eight aircraft-borne fire extinguishing systems putting them out.

The initial fire was near Beit Hagai in the southern Hebron hills and was later followed by fires in the West Bank and Jerusalem.Certain parts of the country reached 37 °C with strong winds which further exacerbated the flames.Moshav Mevo Modiin was particularly affected, with 16 private homes aflame on Thursday night. Yonina Liblin, whose mother lives in the area, said that to her knowledge, "all of the residents were evacuated safely."Ben Shemen forest was then lit aflame, requiring a large task force comprised of firefighters, the army and police attempting to quell the fire.Residents of Ben Shemen, Gimzo and Pisgat Ze’ev and personnel at Mitkan Adam IDF base, all of which are in the Modiin area, were all evacuated, as well. Tarum, which lay slightly northwards, was also evacuated.Smaller fires were likewise reported in Beitar Illit, Rosh Ha'ayin, Nahal Oz, Rahat, Be'eri, and Shaar Hanegev. An electrical fault was considered the reason for at least one of the fires, although arson was not yet ruled out.On Saturday afternoon, as well, a fire broke out in Tsfat, killing a two-year-old and injuring approximately 19 residents of the living compound, marking the third fire in 2019 in Israel in which a child died.Since families and friends throughout the country spent Wednesday light and Thursday afternoon lighting bonfires for Lag B'omer, those same bonfires are also listed as a possible cause for a large portion of the fires.Israel was not left to deal with the catastrophic flames engulfing the country alone, however. Countries such as Egypt, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia and Greece sent aid to the country. It is worth noting that the PA as well as "other countries," according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, offered their help.On Friday, several citizens of the evacuated neighborhoods were finally permitted to return home.Both Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin thanked the firefighters, police and pilots that worked around the clock to put out the fires.

