Israel takes big leap in quality products and services - survey

Israel’s quality products ranking rose 13 points this year, making it the top country to see the largest gain in this ranking next to Slovakia, according to the 2019 FutureBrand Country Index.



In the study, respondents aged 21 to 65 answered questions relating to the production of various countries’ products and services, including environmental friendliness, quality of life and political tolerance. Some 2,500 people from 75 countries were sampled in the study; each person evaluated seven countries.

FutureBrand defined quality products or brands as services that present social advancement within a country. The study used technology, infrastructure, health, education and living standards as benchmarks, with the assumption that “high-quality products come from countries that ensure a high quality of life,” according to the study’s release.While tourism numbers are cited as a “vital component” in Israel’s economy, the survey credits the reputation and appeal of Israel’s start-up companies as the primary driver in product quality growth.“Tech companies like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Alibaba, Intel, Oracle, Samsung, and Baidu are all conducting critical development work in Israel,” FutureBrand reported.Google’s decision to choose Tel Aviv as an accelerator for machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science start-ups was also discussed in the report, saying the choice for Tel Aviv as a development hub is “telling” of technology and innovation in Israel. Israel’s individual infrastructure and technology rankings rose 10 points and 11 points from previous reports, respectively.The index also indicated that when people are more likely to buy products or services from a specific country, they are also more likely to recommend tourism to that country, consider it for business ventures or to live or study there. Other top movers in the list included Pakistan, Hungary and Vietnam.Overall, Israel was ranked 22 for quality products, beating countries such as Qatar and Iran, who fell in product quality rankings since the previous report released in 2014.FutureBrand’s 2014-2015 report focused on country branding, an index that measures relative strengths or weaknesses of nations based on consumer interest in visiting, investing, or living in a country. Israel was cited as a country whose respondents thought it to be the most likely to “move forward” in innovation, business potential, technology and energy, ranking 26 overall in the index.The 2012-2013 report ranked Israel as 13 in the advanced technology category. Israel also was placed into the top 10 rankings for art and culture, authenticity and history. Its overall ranking was 27.FutureBrand, whose mission is to create “brand experiences for a more connected future,” according to their website, said the 2019 report provides brand managers with country of origin association insights, a factor said to heavily influence consumer purchasing decisions and brand perceptions.

