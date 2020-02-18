Israel to build a rail line from Ben Gurion Airport to the Western Wall

Israel’s Transportation Ministry advanced plans on Monday to build a new train station that would directly connect Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport to the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The project, an extension of recently opened Jerusalem-Tel Aviv high-speed line , will include a new 1.8 mile-long tunnel under downtown Jerusalem and the Old City, i24news reported.

This kind of construction in the Old City of Jerusalem is controversial. Palestinians object to Israel gaining more of a foothold in the city that they claim as the capital of a future Palestinian state, and archeologists object to the possible disturbing of artifacts in the area.