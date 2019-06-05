Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

With nod from Jordan and Gulf, Israel upgrades section near Temple Mount

The project cost NIS 6 million and was budgeted through a cabinet decision that passed in May 2017.

By
June 5, 2019 17:53
2 minute read.
With nod from Jordan and Gulf, Israel upgrades section near Temple Mount

A view of the Temple Mount from the air. (photo credit: GALI TIBBON)

 
In recent weeks and far from the media spotlight, the Jerusalem Development Authority carried out an unprecedented upgrade near the Temple Mount, clearing a long-standing garbage dump just outside the Old City walls.

Work of this kind is rare, especially when done so close to the Temple Mount, where just on Sunday violent clashes broke out as Jews entered the holy site to mark Jerusalem Day.
Garbage dump located until recently on the northeast corner of the Old City, not far from the Temple Mount, Jerusalem. (photo credit: Courtesy)


Known as the “Sheep Market”, the garbage dump was located until recently on the northeast corner of the Old City, not far from the Temple Mount and adjacent to a monument erected to honor Jordanian soldiers killed during the Six Day War in 1967 as well as the Yeusefiya Cemetery, that runs to the south of the Temple Mount and is managed by the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf.

Monument for Jordanian soldiers near former garbage dump, Old City, Jerusalem. (photo credit: Courtesy)


Sources involved in the project said that the garbage dump had become a health and sanitation hazard and was also disrespectful to the hundreds of thousands of Muslim worshippers who walked by it on their way to the Temple Mount and al Aksa Mosque via the Lion’s Gate.


In order to move the garbage dump, the JDA – under direction of the Jerusalem Municipality and Mayor Moshe Lion – conducted negotiations with the Greek Orthodox Church and located a new location for a cleaner and environment-friendly garbage plant, farther away from the Old City walls.


Sources said that the project took time due to the sensitivity of any work conducted by the government in East Jerusalem and especially work that is carried out close to the Temple Mount. Throughout the process, contact was maintained with the Waqf as well as with authorities in Jordan and in various Gulf states.

Promenade being built on site of former garbage dump, Old City, Jerusalem. (photo credit: Courtesy)


The project cost NIS 6 million and was budgeted through a cabinet decision that passed in May 2017.


With the garbage plant out of the way, the JDA, Jerusalem Municipality and East Jerusalem Development Company have started construction of a new promenade that will circle along the Old City walls with the aim of improving the quality of the site and increasing foot traffic, primarily of tourists, in the area.

