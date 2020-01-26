The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel warns against all non-essential travel to China

"The health system is organized and ready, and in constant contact with the World Health Organization and health agencies worldwide," the ministry said in a statement.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 26, 2020 18:01
People waiting for passengers wear masks at Pearson airport arrivals, shortly after Toronto Public Health received notification of Canada's first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 25, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO)
People waiting for passengers wear masks at Pearson airport arrivals, shortly after Toronto Public Health received notification of Canada's first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 25, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO)
The Health Ministry warned against all non-essential travel to China on Sunday, amid global fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Following a situational assessment in the ministry, authorities have warned citizens to avoid all travel to the Hubei Province, the origin of the coronavirus outbreak, and to pay close attention to travel restrictions imposed by the Chinese government.
"The health system is organized and ready, and in constant contact with the World Health Organization and health agencies worldwide," the ministry said in a statement.
At least 56 people have died in China since the outbreak of the virus, and more than 2,000 people have been infected globally – mainly in China. Despite restrictions imposed by Chinese authorities to contain the transmission of the virus, the World Health Organization's emergency committee is set to reconvene in the coming days to consider whether the outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.
Three Israelis tested for the potentially lethal virus after returning from China with flu-like symptoms were all given the all-clear at the weekend, and a Chinese tourist hospitalized in the West Bank was also found to be virus-free, the Health Ministry said.
Should Israelis develop a respiratory illness (fever and cough) within 14 days of returning from China, the ministry added, they are instructed to contact their doctor or emergency room immediately and inform them of the circumstances of their illness prior to arrival.
Dr. Hagai Levine, a faculty member of the Hebrew University's Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine and chairman of the Public Health Physicians Association, told The Jerusalem Post that risk assessments regarding the possible spread of the virus to Israel remain difficult, as researchers still lack concrete information regarding the mode of transmission of the virus.
"It is pretty likely that we will see sporadic cases in Israel, but the question is what are the chances of an outbreak in Israel. It is still too early to tell," Levine said. "Israeli authorities can and should enact precautionary measures at a national level. On a personal level, anyone traveling - especially to China - needs to be aware of the situation and protect himself or herself by avoiding close contact with people with a fever or a cough, and by avoiding unnecessary travel - especially to the Hubei area or city of Wuhan."
To prevent the transmission of a range of different viruses, Levine said, individuals are encouraged to wash their hands frequently. It is also recommended to get the flu vaccine to decrease the likelihood of confusion, as the novel coronavirus cannot be diagnosed based on symptoms alone.
The outbreak has prompted widening curbs on movements within China, with Wuhan, a city of 11 million, on virtual lock-down and transport links all-but severed except for emergency vehicles. Airports around the world have stepped up screening of passengers from China, although some health officials and experts have questioned the effectiveness of these efforts.
Chinese authorities have also restricted the departure of tour groups to overseas destinations, already leading to the cancellation of some visits to Israel. With approximately 150 million foreign trips made by Chinese tourists last year, wide-scale restrictions on outbound travel could have a serious impact on the global tourism industry.
"China is the number one source market for tourism in the world, and every change that happens in China has a huge effect globally," tourism expert Dr. Eran Keeter, a lecturer at Kinneret College's Department of Tourism and Hotel Management, told the Post.
"In Israel, about 150,000 Chinese tourists visited last year, but other countries are enjoying millions of tourists. Most of the effect will be felt in nearby Asian destinations, such as Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore and Japan," Keeter said. "When it comes to inbound tourism, less people are interested in gonig to China. If going on a business trip, then you might still go, but if you want to enjoy the culture, then China is not the place to elect at the moment."
Even if China is declared coronavirus-free tomorrow, Keeter says, past crises - including the SARS epidemic in 2002 and 2003 - show that it could take months for tourists to return in similar numbers. Should the outbreak continue to escalate, it may also cause spillover damage to inbound tourism in other countries in the region.
"We need to remember that distances are huge. Looking at the Ebola epidemic a couple of years ago in Western Africa, people refrained from visiting Eastern Africa. We saw the impact on tourism in Kenya, thousands of kilometers away," said Keeter.
"We need to remember that tourism is a multi-billion dollar industry. Behind the hotels hosting domestic and international guests, there are suppliers – those providing breakfast, souvenir shops, local goods and taxi drivers. There is a huge circle of impact caused by the crisis."
Reuters contributed to this article.


Tags Israel China mediation illness coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our miss within the 'Deal of the Century' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Shuki Friedman Rabbis in politics – a disaster for both By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by