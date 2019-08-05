Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel welcomes 10% increase in tourists in 2019

"Summer begins with a hike in tourist arrivals to Israel," said Tourism Minister Yariv Levin.

By
August 5, 2019 14:47
1 minute read.
Tourists look at the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Musl

Tourists look at the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Nearly 2.6 million tourist entries into Israel have been recorded since the start of the year, representing a 9.8% increase compared to the same period last year, according to new data published Monday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

Building on two consecutive record-breaking years of incoming tourism, 2.587 million tourists entered Israel between January and July 2019, compared to 2.356 million during the same period in 2018.
Almost half (49%) of all tourists arrived in Israel from the United States (580,000 tourists), France (207,000), Russia (174,000), Germany (165,000) and the United Kingdom (132,000). 


Revenue from incoming tourism stands at NIS 13.6 billion since the start of the year, and NIS 1.6 billion in July 2019 alone.

Approximately 322,800 tourist entries were recorded during July, 10% more than July 2018 and 19.1% more than July 2017. Significant increases in incoming tourism compared to July 2018 were registered by visitors from China (78% increase), Portugal (54%), Brazil (36%), Italy (34%), Spain (33%) and Mexico (30%).

"Summer begins with a hike in tourist arrivals to Israel," said Tourism Minister Yariv Levin.

"July was one of the best months for incoming tourism in recent years, part of the trend of increased tourist arrivals in recent months, thanks to the innovative marketing efforts of the Israel Ministry of Tourism. I have no doubt that this momentum will continue into the coming months."

Approximately 2.3 million tourist entries this year were by air, representing a 9% increase compared to last year. A further 318,000 tourists entered via land crossings into Israel.

Israel has also welcomed 176,000 day visitors to the country, including 29,000 arriving by boat, since the start of the year, marking a 26% increase since 2018. Day visitors are not included in the CBS's incoming tourism total.

"The work of the ministry continues to prove itself in July-August, which are considered weaker months," said Tourism Ministry director-general Amir Halevi.

"Israel has become a summer holiday destination as well, and we continue to prepare for further breaking records in the coming months."


Related Content

The Golden Gate also known as the Mercy Gate (R) and the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa mosques
August 5, 2019
Patriarchate files new indictment over ongoing land spat in Old City

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings