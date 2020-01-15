The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel will continue to flourish, diamond exchange head says

"The Israeli Diamond Exchange is one of the top four diamond trading centers in the world and has over 3,000 exchange members," he said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 15, 2020 21:11
A 18.96 carat Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond is pictured at Christie's during an auction preview in Geneva, November 8, 2018. (photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE / REUTERS)
A 18.96 carat Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond is pictured at Christie's during an auction preview in Geneva, November 8, 2018.
(photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE / REUTERS)
Israel has fought long and hard to become an economic powerhouse and will continue to flourish in the face of any challenge, Israeli Diamond Exchange president Yoram Dvash said.
“We are here to stay and to succeed,” he said at the 70th annual General Assembly of the Ramat Gan-based exchange. “No matter what the challenge they put in front of us, we continue our efforts to find the solutions and create a much better reality here.”
At the event, Dvash surveyed the exchange’s extensive activities over the past year, highlighting the main issues facing its management and its efforts to enhance the status of the Israeli diamond industry in Israel and around the world.
“The Israeli Diamond Exchange is one of the top four diamond trading centers in the world and has over 3,000 exchange members,” he said. “The veterans of the exchange, but not only them, can tell how often we fought to survive in the global competition and how always, in the end, we knew how to attribute our success not only to ourselves and our abilities, but also – and most importantly – to our faith: belief in ourselves, belief in our professions and abilities.”
MK Nir Barkat said at the assembly that the economy is constantly growing, but there is still the need to help its various industries, including the diamond industry.
“In the coming days, I will present an economic plan that will include a number of reforms I believe the state should be focused on in the coming years to address socioeconomic challenges,” he said.
The event was attended by senior executives and members of the exchange, including Dvash, CEO Eran Zini, Diamond Institute chairman Boaz Moldawsky and deputy president Hezi Blum.
The conference noted the upcoming achievement of the Diamond Exchange holding its annual International Diamond Week, with more than 200 Israeli exhibitors as well as hundreds of international buyers and delegations from dozens of countries in attendance.


