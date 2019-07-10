Israel will shun new Greek minister with antisemitic past

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel will not work with Greece's new Agricultural Development and Food Minister Makis Voridis because of his antisemitic past, a senior diplomat told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.



Voridis was sworn in Tuesday along with 50 other new ministers following the victory in Sunday's election of the New Democracy Party, let by new prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis is considered strongly pro-Isarel, and on Sunday evening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to congratulate him on his victory.World Jewish Congress head Ronald Lauder issued a statement after the election saying that Mitsotakis “is a true ally of Israel and has always demonstrated deep support and friendship for the Jewish community in Greece. We look forward to working together with him in the months and years to come, and trust that he will include among his top priorities the serious need to eradicate any and all remnants of antisemitism and neo-Nazi ideology from within the country.”Yet Voridis has a history of antisemitic actions and statements.Lauder, in his statement, noted that the extreme right wing and antisemitic Golden Dawn party failed to pass the 3% election threshold, and will not have representation in the new parliament. It had 18 seats in the outgoing parliament.However, according to Filippa Chatzistavrou, an assistant political science professor at the University of Athens, a significant part of the Golden Dawn voters migrated to the New Democracy party. In an interview with France24 news she said that the New Democracy party is no longer the liberal party it once was, but has a “new ideological profile” that includes voices from the far right.And Voridis is considered one of those voices. He founded a now defunct ultra-nationalist party called the Hellenic Front Party, ran for parliament in 2000 with a man who wrote a 1,400 page screed about the Jews, and then again merged with a party in 2005 whose leader – George Karatzaferis – once blamed the Jews for 9/11 and after Operation Cast Lead in 2008 said “the Jew smells blood.”In 2012, Sabby Minos, a Greek Jew who made aliya, wrote in Haaretz, that Voridis has has “a long history of Holocaust denial, antisemitism and xenophobia, including physical threats to Jewish families and leading groups of thugs against immigrants and leftists”Minos wrote that when Voridis was a student at the elite Athens College high school – a school he himself attended – “Voridis formed the fascist student group 'Free Students' that painted the walls with swastikas and saluted each other with using the Nazi-era greeting 'Heil Hitler'.”,Voridis joined New Democracy in 2012 and named a health minister in 2014 during the last New Democracy government under then prime minister Antonis Samaras.After the small Jewish community protested this appointment, Voridis wrote a letter expressing his commitment to “putting an end to anti-Semitic, racist prejudice which is an outright violation of human dignity.”Voridis replaced as Health Minister at the time another far-Right politician with an antisemitic past, Adonis Georgiadis, who was also appointed on Tuesday to the new government, this time as Development and Investment minister.Georgiadis owns a publishing house, and has sold and promoted an antisemitic book – The Jews, The Whole Truth – written by Konstantinos Plevris, who describes himself as a “Nazi, fascist, racist, anti-democrat, anti-Semite.”According to JTA, Georgiadis in the past has said that “all major banks belong to the Jews” and that “the Jewish lobby” would determine the fate of Greece’s foreign debt.The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem issued a statement saying Wednesday saying that it is “studying” the new composition of the Greek government and the significance of Voridis' appointment. Though not mentioning him by name, the statement said the new minister is known for “racist and antsemitic positions”At the same time, the statement said that Israel congratulates Mitsotakis on his victory, pointing out that Netanyahu already spoke with him and agreed to continue with the “excellent relations” between the two countries.Another note, however, was struck by Yaakov Hagoel, the vice chairman of the World Zionist Orbanization, who called on Mitsotakis to cancel the Voridis appointment. Hagoel said he was “astonished” by the appointment.“It is clear that Mitsotakis is a supporter of Israel and the Jews,” he said, “but it is forbidden to appoint to the government a clear antisemitic minister.”

