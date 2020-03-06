Israeli AI chipmaker Hailo raises $60 million, total funding $88 million

The round, led by existing investors, was joined by strategic investors including ABB Technology Ventures – the strategic venture capital arm of engineering group ABB (ABBN.S); NEC Corp (6701.T); and London-based VC Latitude Ventures.

Hailo said it will use the funding to bolster the ongoing global rollout of its deep learning chip and to reach new markets and industries.

Last year the company raised $21 million in an early-stage funding round led by Chinese venture capital firm Glory Ventures.

Founded in 2017, the company’s technology targets the automotive market, smart cameras, smartphones, drones and other sectors.