Israeli High Court to decide visa case by pro BDS and HRW worker Shakir

The Israel High Court will be hearing the appeal of Omar Shakir of Human Rights Watch (HRW) of the Ministry of the Interior’s rejection of his work visa renewal application on September 24.



Omar Shakir is at the nexus of a political, economic, soft power, lawfare and public diplomacy cyclone which has wider ramifications than his personal work visa. As an employee of HRW – whose main focus has been the ongoing Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel for over twenty years – the permission to extend his stay puts the issue of anti-Israel BDS attacks in a classic double-bind. By denying his request, Israel invites an onslaught of negative international attention, and by granting his request, it invites Shakir, and other HRW workers to continue in their well-known path to the detriment of the country, as reported by NGO Monitor, an Israeli watchdog group which also filed an amicus (friend of the court) brief in the case, along with other watchdog organizations, according to Gerald Steinberg's article in the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.



Steinberg of NGO Monitor points out, “HRW has been a leader in the attacks against Israel, and the Shakir case is an important milestone in this history. HRW brings an annual budget of $92 million ($641 million over the past decade) to the battlefront and provides a vast array of skilled social and mainstream media warriors. The image of a small group of volunteers sacrificing their spare time to promote universal human rights values is a façade. These are highly paid mercenaries waging propaganda wars with all the weapons money can buy.”



Steinberg further suggests that the country’s lack of a cohesive strategy against the well-documented strategy of BDS, is to expose the country to a continuation of the same difficulty in the future. He also suggests that had there already been an effective policy in place in 2016 when Shakir first applied for a visa, “Shakir and HRW would never have received a work visa in the first place, and the court sessions, media focus, and accompanying human rights theater would have been avoided.“



NGO Montor also states, “HRW is a leader in antisemitic campaigns to demonize and single out Israel, with a particular emphasis on BDS. The organization’s leadership is obsessed with Israel, and their resources badly outmatch the budget-starved Israeli Foreign Ministry. Far from the claim that Shakir was not doing BDS during his almost three years in Israel, the evidence clearly shows that this agenda constitutes the vast majority of his and HRW’s activities on Israel – from the failed attempt to pressure Airbnb to join in the demonization to the international soccer federation campaign (another failure). Detailed analysis indicates that notwithstanding a few token reports criticizing Hamas that were designed to deflect criticism, HRW’s target is unequivocally Israel.”



Steinberg concludes that HRW is an NGO with a sizeable war chest and would best be combated by another NGO instead of the government.







