Israeli Instagram 'Top Nine' application ranked #1 in US, UK app stores

Top Nine, a third-party application that works directly with your Instagram account to create collages of photos, topped the charts of the United States and United Kingdom app stores on New Year's Day.At the end of every year, around the time the New Year bell rings in, we are induced into contemplating and reflect on our greatest moments, our greatest mistakes, and most importantly, ways to improve from the past year - which Top Nine, created by the Israeli startup studio Beta Labs, greatly assists in helping you do.The picture collage application generates a three-by-three grid of your favorites photos from the year by listing your top pictures in order of popularity for you to choose from, showcasing a chosen final product designed to display whatever you deem to be your most memorable moments of the year to your social media following - no watermark or cost, which could surround the reasoning behind the app's success.Top Nine, mentioned in Oprah Magazine and publications around the world as the main way for Instagram users to create a year in review, similar to Facebook - was used this New Year and has been in those past by top Instagram users and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner.Showing off your 'best nine' has pretty much become an end of the year tradition for Instagram users around the world. From A-list to D-list celebrities; to television personalities; to sports stars; to Instagram models and back to the ordinary users themselves.The application, which doesn't require you to link your Instagram account directly to the application, allows you to create collages of anyone's 'best nine' - all that is needed is their Instagram handle.“I’m super proud to say that an Israeli app made it to the #1 spot,” Kevin Natanzon, founder of Beta Labs, told The Algemeiner.The last Israeli application to receive number one honors was the Ra'anana-based Waze driving app, who sold their proprietary rights to Google in 2013 for nearly $1 billion and currently boasts about 130 million monthly users. Waze's 100 employees, following the acquisition by Google, received on average payouts totaling around $1.2 million each.Top Nine was founded in 2015 by Natanzon. The company originated within the United States, later moving to Tel Aviv, which Natanzon attributes most of the application's growth and success to - adding that the Israeli tech ecosystem assisted greatly to that growth, according to The Algemeiner.“I don’t think we would be as successful if it wasn’t for the people I met this year,” he stated. “I would love to learn more about the people and the ecosystem. Hiring in Tel Aviv is our #1 priority.”