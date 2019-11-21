Addressing attendees at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference, Oded Revivi, chief foreign envoy of the YESHA Council and mayor of Efrat, declared, “For residents of Judea and Samaria, economic cooperation is a way of life. Peace is accomplished on the ground, not in the courts of the European Union.”Revivi explained that true economic cooperation between Israel and the Palestinians is expressed by the 20,000 Palestinian workers that are employed in Judea and Samaria, and the 80,000 Palestinians who are employed in the rest of the country. “If the crops that we grow are labeled as coming from the West Bank,” said Revivi, “and the European Union is closing markets, we cannot increase the number of workers that we employ. We can minimize unemployment, but we need open markets for products, and labeling needs to cease. A strong economy free of boycott can benefit a greater number of people.” Those who support labeling of products and endorse the BDS movement, said Revivi, are antisemitic, and are preventing the possibility of peace.Revivi said that the aftermath of the Six Day War – which brought the growth of settlements in Judea and Samara – and the dream of economic peace between Israel and the Palestinians is being realized by these very settlements.“Those that desire peace,” said Revivi, “should not be afraid to utter the words of Judea and Samaria.” He noted that US President Donald Trump’s declaration that the settlements on the West Bank are not a violation of international law is a reflection of this new spirit. “The dream of economic cooperation is being realized throughout Judea and Samaria.”