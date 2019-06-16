Israeli actor Ze’ev Revach in hospital

Actor Zeev Revach in the film Beitar Provence [2002] .
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Actor, comedian, film director and winner of the Ofir life-time achievement award Ze’ev Revach was hospitalized on Sunday after he felt ill, Ynet reported.
Revach was born in Morocco and moved to Israel with his family in 1948, he is a graduate of the first class of the Beit Zvi School of acting.
Known for his impressive acting talent, Revach gained a great deal of public notice, and critique, for agreeing to star in a series of films made for popular consumption. These films, often low-brow comedies focusing on the rift between Mizrahi and European Jews in Israel, were highly profitable at the box office but the press at the time called them Borek films after the Balkan street-food.
In recent years the view on such movies changed and some of them are now seen as culturally important, not unlike Spaghetti Westerns made in the 1960’s.
Revach also took on meaningful roles in the theater, among them Ubu in “Ubu Roi” Alfred Jarry and Lancelot in “The Dragon” by Evgeny Schwartz.
