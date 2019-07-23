Israeli artists to teach in top U.S. universities this upcoming year

Israeli flag art by David Bloch.
(photo credit: DAVID BLOCH)
Students of top US universities like The Juilliard School, UCLA, and Emory University will be able to learn from leading Israeli artists in visual arts and dance in the upcoming academic year thanks to the 11’th Visiting Artists Program by the Israel Institute, a Tuesday press release said.
The visiting artists are theater Professor Ruth Kanner, artist and inventor Matan Berkowitz, choreographer Oryan Yohanan, writer Ayelet Gundar-Goshen, translator Dory Manor, theater director Ayelet Golan, screen writer Yoav Shutan-Goshen, dancers Noa Shavit and Dafi Altabeb and dramaturg Lilach Dekel-Avneri.
Associate Director of Arts Programs at the Israel Institute Flo Low said that "these artists provide university students windows into the creative heart of Israel and a deeper understanding of the cultural richness of modern Israeli society.”
The Visiting Artists Program is an initiative of the Israel Institute
, based in Washington, DC.
