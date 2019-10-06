Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli citizen indicted for trying to join ISIS, produce explosives

Bilal Abu Rakaik, 20, decided to join the terrorist group and to travel to Syria because he supported ISIS's ideology.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 6, 2019 15:43
1 minute read.
A MEMBER of ISIS waves the group’s flag in Raqqa recently

A MEMBER of ISIS waves the group’s flag in Raqqa. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A resident of the southern Israel town of Tel Sheva was indicted for attempting to join the ISIS terrorist organization and produce explosives on Sunday.

Bilal Abu Rakaik, 20, decided to join the terrorist group and to travel to Syria because he supported ISIS's ideology. In an attempt to identify with ISIS, Rakaik would listen to songs praising ISIS and read posts and news from ISIS, including about the war the organization was fighting in Syria, Somalia and Iraq and about terrorist attacks conducted by the organization in these countries.

The accused bought uniforms similar to ISIS's uniforms through the internet and wore them daily with sandals outside of his house and in the mosque that he attended. He also took pictures in the uniform and published the pictures on Facebook.

Rakaik found an internet site detailing the requirements for joining ISIS including the necessity to apply for a passport to exit Israel. In order to fund his trip to Syria, the accused planned on producing explosives and wanted to sell them to others. Rakaik looked on multiple websites for information on how to produce explosives and explosive material. He bought hydrogen peroxide, salicylic acid and aluminum foil and attempted to produce the explosive material in his home.

The case is being investigated by the central Israel Police unit in the Negev and the Shin Bet.

The indictment charged Rakaik with attempting to join a terrorist organization, attempting to provide services or means to a terrorist organization and attempting a weapons-related crime.


