Israeli communities make signs to show unity in coronavirus lockdown

Families around the world can join the project and send photos to together@ots.org.il or post them on Facebook with the hashtag בואו_נעבור_את_זה_יחד#.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 24, 2020 01:25
Israeli communities make signs with slogans of unity amid coronavirus lockdown (photo credit: OHR TORAH STONE)
Israeli communities make signs with slogans of unity amid coronavirus lockdown
(photo credit: OHR TORAH STONE)
While isolated by the coronavirus lockdown, communities throughout Israel decided to make signs with slogans of unity and to hang them outside their homes for others to see.
Ohr Torah Stone, the organization that started the project, wrote that they wanted to be "optimistic and to support one another" and that the project is a "wonderful project for kids," on their Instagram. 
"Last night, we invited members of our community to “Get Through This Together” by making signs with the slogan of unity during this challenging time and hanging them outside their home for others to see. The response has been amazing and we’ve been receiving photos from all around the country!" said Shlomit Veber, Ohr Torah Stone’s Yachad program coordinator in the northern Israeli town of Yokneam.
Communities from northern Israel to Eilat, in the south, joined the project. "This show of community, resilience and the Jewish value of ‘Kol Yisrael Areivim Ze Ba’Zeh – we are responsible for one another’ is something of which to be truly proud," said Vebe.
Families around the world can join the project and send photos to together@ots.org.il or post them on Facebook with the hashtag בואו_נעבור_את_זה_יחד#.
Ohr Torah Stone's Yachad Program for Jewish Identity runs programs through the Israeli Community Center network with the goal of strengthening Israelis' connection to their heritage in a warm, non-coercive environment.


