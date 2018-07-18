Israeli crime boss gets 5 years in jail as massive underworld case closes

After three years in US prison, former mob boss Abergil arrives in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Meir Abergil, one of two brothers who were on top of the Israeli underworld for years, was sentenced by the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday to five years in prison for conspiracy to commit a felony, drug offenses and economic crimes.

His brother, Yitzhak Abergil, is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison for a range of murders and failed attempts on rival crime boss Ze'ev Rosenstein. One, committed in Tel Aviv in December 2003, left three bystanders dead and dozens wounded.







Around a dozen associates of the Abergil crime family are expected to be convicted in Case 512 which covered global drug-trafficking, money-laundering and a tax-evasion network run by the Abergils when they were on top of the Israeli underworld from 2002-2006.

In July 2015, the Abergils, and 18 other associates, were indicted and arraigned by the Tel Aviv District Court for the massive crime spree.

The case seized headlines for months, largely because more than a half a dozen mob bosses were included among the more than 40 suspects.

The case includes seven state witnesses mentioned in the indictments, among them well-known, and well feared, mafia enforcers, drug traffickers and associates of the Abergil family.

Yitzhak Abergil served time in prison for a range of criminal offenses linked to his time as one of the country’s leading crime bosses.

He also served jail time in the US prior to his extradition in January 2014.

His extradition and conviction in the US were the result of one of the most complex joint Israel-US criminal investigations ever carried out, especially in light of his stature in the world of organized crime.

The indictment focused on the criminal syndicate’s operations from 2002-2006 when it imported and exported ecstasy, cocaine, hashish and other drugs around the globe from North America to New Zealand, Japan, Europe and South America. The drug trafficking reached a value of at least NIS 227,949,856 during that time period, the indictment alleges.

Yitzhak Abergil was at the top of the totem-pole and managed all the different arms of the organization – the primary groups being in Israel, Europe and Japan.

On December 11, 2003, the group activated a bomb when Rosenstein was nearby, killing bystanders Rahamim Tzruya, Moshe Mizrahi and Naftali Magad, wounding Rosenstein and 50 others, including bodyguards and bystanders.