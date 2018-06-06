June 06 2018
|
Sivan, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israeli cyber company beats hackers in unique competition

The competition was open to hackers from across the globe and hundreds participated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 6, 2018 13:34
1 minute read.
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)

Cyber 2.0, a leading Israeli cybersecurity company, has launched a unique competition – try hacking the company’s defense systems and win NIS 100,000.

The competition, held earlier this week, was open to hackers from across the globe and hundreds participated, simultaneously launching more than 1 million attacks. All however failed.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


For the competition, Cyber ​​2.0 deployed a computer network that simulated a commercial company with the only protection being the company's defense system. At the beginning of the competition, the hackers received a valid IP address within the network, which included the administrator password of the computers.

Nevertheless, all of the hackers failed and according to the company, its software and systems were successful in blocking all of the attacks including viruses, ransom attacks, trojan horses, information leakage and more.

Cyber 2.0 said that it was the first company to put its system to such a test. "In a world where organizations have to make do with less than 100% protection, Cyber ​​2.0 comes and changes the rules of the game and provides absolute protection,” Hertzel Ozer, founder of Cyber ​​2.0, said.

Cyber ​​2.0 added that its system operates differently from other cyber companies since it operates on the basis of the mathematical principles of chaos, while other companies operate on the basis of biological models.


Related Content

miri regev lionel messi
June 6, 2018
MK calls to use Boycott Law against Regev over Argentina cancellation

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut