Israeli cyber company beats hackers in unique competition

Cyber 2.0, a leading Israeli cybersecurity company, has launched a unique competition – try hacking the company’s defense systems and win NIS 100,000.



The competition, held earlier this week, was open to hackers from across the globe and hundreds participated, simultaneously launching more than 1 million attacks. All however failed.





For the competition, Cyber ​​2.0 deployed a computer network that simulated a commercial company with the only protection being the company's defense system. At the beginning of the competition, the hackers received a valid IP address within the network, which included the administrator password of the computers.Nevertheless, all of the hackers failed and according to the company, its software and systems were successful in blocking all of the attacks including viruses, ransom attacks, trojan horses, information leakage and more.Cyber 2.0 said that it was the first company to put its system to such a test. "In a world where organizations have to make do with less than 100% protection, Cyber ​​2.0 comes and changes the rules of the game and provides absolute protection,” Hertzel Ozer, founder of Cyber ​​2.0, said.Cyber ​​2.0 added that its system operates differently from other cyber companies since it operates on the basis of the mathematical principles of chaos, while other companies operate on the basis of biological models.