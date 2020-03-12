The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli digital exports likely to rise amid coronavirus disruption

"We are ready and moving into the digital space much faster. We will see an increase because Israel is a hub of innovation to the world in some sectors."

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 12, 2020 21:30
Israel Export Institute chairman Adiv Baruch (photo credit: RONEN ACKERMAN)
Israel Export Institute chairman Adiv Baruch
(photo credit: RONEN ACKERMAN)
Worldwide disruption to supply chains and manufacturing caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak is likely to accelerate exports of Israeli digital innovation, according to Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute chairman Adiv Baruch.
Nearly half of Israel’s record-breaking exports in 2019, totaling more than $114 billion, were services, primarily hi-tech exports that do not rely on the physical shipment of products.
“Most of the technology companies acting in the digital space, for example, digital healthcare and financial businesses, are increasing their activities because all those exporters are relying on existing ecosystem channels in their geographic locations,” Baruch, a veteran of the country’s hi-tech sector, told The Jerusalem Post.
“We are ready and moving into the digital space much faster,” he said. “We will see an increase because Israel is a hub of innovation to the world in some sectors.”
Baruch highlighted the field of digital health, where Israel has led the way in gathering electronic medical records, at-home healthcare and digital hospitals. When it comes to monitoring vital signs without physical contact, Israel is in “a very advanced position in the world,” he said.
Service exports have soared 160% during the past decade, from $21.5b. in 2009 to almost $56b. in 2019. Recent years have seen significant shifts in the destination of exports, with sales to China rising 402% over the past 10 years. There were major leaps in sales to the United Kingdom (286%), Poland (162%), Japan (73%), Turkey (66%) and Brazil (61%).
Recognizing the shift from business summits to digital communication, the semi-governmental institute plans to launch the first major virtual platform for international trade shows in the coming days, Baruch said. To ensure business continuity for local exporters, the institute has established an advanced video-conferencing facility and virtual-conference room at its Tel Aviv headquarters.
“Incoming and outgoing trade delegations have been completely stopped,” he said. “Therefore, we have moved and will continue growing into the digital arena. When you look at the holistic picture, we will be able to be a role model for countries of a similar nature and size, who also rely on exports.”
Israeli manufacturers have faced delays in receiving supplies of certain items required to assemble products locally prior to exporting the final goods, Baruch said. Finding alternative logistical arrangements can prove more expensive, and shipping delays have led to delayed payments and cash-flow shortages. Two-thirds of supplies arrive in Israel by ship, which has been less dramatically affected than air freight, he said.
China is back to work,” Baruch said. “Most of the manufacturing facilities are back to full capacity, and the market is moving very fast. Now we’re facing the big question mark: What will happen in the Western world, especially in North America and Europe?”
Ultimately, the government must learn from the current crisis that Israel needs to be self-sufficient in every manufacturing sector, he said. Brave decisions have to be made to support local industry, even though opening the market to imports can reduce the cost of living.
“The government has to realize that this is only a promo of future situations of a similar nature,” Baruch said. “The government needs to support local, blue and white manufacturing. The government has to step in with processes to overcome the gaps and bring back local manufacturers with a market that they can rely on.”
Additional support may also be needed for the hi-tech sector, which is heavily reliant on venture-capital funding to ensure its cash flow,” he said. With many start-ups still in their research and development stages, they are not the typical client for the regular banking industry.
“The cycle of fundraising today will be longer, and therefore the financial system should really step in and see how they can change the parameters and scorecards of their clients to have some bridges that will support the cash-flow needs of those companies,” Baruch said.


Tags innovation digital coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
2 25 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, Netanyahu rolls out five-part plan
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 White House overrules CDC coronavirus advice for elderly to avoid flights
Coronavirus
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Kushner: US to approve annexation if Palestinians don't negotiate
Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by