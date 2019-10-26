Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli elected to serve in top U.N. position

Natalia Nadal had worked in the UN for 15 years, now she will direct the UN Enabling and Outreach Service.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 26, 2019 19:58
Ambassador Danon and Natalia Nadal . (photo credit: UN MISSION)

For the first time, an Israeli will assume the role of Chief Enabling and Outreach Service at the UN.

Natalia Nadal had worked in the UN for 15 years before being elected to the role of overseeing the UN business intelligence operation. She will be in charge of improving relations between the UN and the various companies it engages for products and services. 
 
Today, 103 Israelis work in the UN with 29 working in NYC where the UN headquarters are. David Zakaria now serves as the head of the Security Council’s executive arm’s research body, another important position in the organization. 
 
"Israel is very proud of Natalia's success," said Israeli's ambassador to the UN Dany Danon. He added Israel is committed to breaking any barrier which prevents Israelis from advancing in the UN.


