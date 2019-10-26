Israeli elected to serve in top U.N. position





Natalia Nadal had worked in the UN for 15 years before being elected to the role of overseeing the UN business intelligence operation. She will be in charge of improving relations between the UN and the various companies it engages for products and services.

Today, 103 Israelis work in the UN with 29 working in NYC where the UN headquarters are. David Zakaria now serves as the head of the Security Council’s executive arm’s research body, another important position in the organization.

"Israel is very proud of Natalia's success," said Israeli's ambassador to the UN Dany Danon. He added Israel is committed to breaking any barrier which prevents Israelis from advancing in the UN.

