The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli envoy goes to Japan to return Israelis on coronavirus cruise ship

"My goal is to make every effort so that the Israelis who are there can quickly and safely reach home," said Health Ministry director-general Prof. Itamar Grotto.

By AARON REICH  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 00:08
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama (photo credit: REUTERS)
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Health Ministry director-general Prof. Itamar Grotto left for Japan Saturday night to work on bringing home the Israelis stuck aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined due to cases of coronavirus, Mako reported.
Grotto is expected to arrive in Japan tomorrow afternoon.
Currently, 250 coronavirus cases have been confirmed aboard the cruise ship – the largest amount of concentrated cases in the world, outside of China. Of the 15 Israelis on board, none have been confirmed to be infected.
Having made arrangements with the Japanese Health and Foreign ministries, as well as with the Israeli Embassy in Japan, Grotto said that "I will do everything to get them back quickly and safely, while maintaining the health of both the passengers and the Israeli public." 
"My goal is to make every effort so that the Israelis who are there can quickly and safely reach home," he added, according to Mako.
Earlier on Saturday, the Japanese Health Ministry announced that the passengers on board the ship will be taken off and examined at hospitals.
At the same time, the US announced plans to evacuate the 380 American citizens on board, to be isolated at special facilities in Texas and California.
Last Wednesday, Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced that efforts were underway to evacuate the Israelis on board the ship within next week. Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman said that while they hope no Israelis are infected, but if they are, they will be treated in Israel.
The Health Ministry began working on new guidelines for the treatment of the virus, should it arrive in Israel. These treatment guidelines will be based on the experiences other countries have had fighting the virus and will include drugs used in the treatment of the flu and HIV/AIDS.
The first coronavirus cases surfaced in December in the city of Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, and has since spread all over the world. Currently, over 67,000 cases have been confirmed along with 1,527 deaths, though only three deaths have occurred outside of mainland China.


Tags japan Health Ministry coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN Human Rights Council's shameful blacklist By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
4 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
5 Failed satellite launch causes massive explosion in rural Iran
Iran Zafar satellite launch, Feb. 9, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by