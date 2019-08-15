Israeli firm NICE wins $137m. deal to support US air traffic control

An American Airlines jet passes the Air Traffic Control Tower on the runway at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), California April 24, 2013. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) furloughs, which started Sunday, are intended to cut staffing by 10 percent to save $200 million of $637 million th. (photo credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON)

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded Ra'anana-based software firm NICE a 10-year contract to enable improved airline incident response and investigations.



The deal, valued at up to $137 million, will provide the FAA's Air Traffic Organization with software systems to capture and combine voice, radar, CCTV video and other data for greater visibility into incidents.

The Air Traffic Organization is responsible for providing safe and efficient air navigation services to commercial and private aviation, and the military . Covering 29.4 million square-miles of airspace, the organization handles the passage of more than 44,000 flights and 2.7 million airline passengers every day."Millions of flyers rely upon the FAA daily to ensure their safety," said NICE executive vice-president Chris Wooten."In mission critical times of need, the FAA needs to be best positioned to act fast and respond smartly. We at NICE recognize the need of this important work and are ready to support the FAA as it improves incident related debriefing and investigations. We look forward to continuing our years of service in supporting the FAA."NICE's air traffic control solutions , the company says, are currently installed and operating in hundreds of control centers and airports worldwide, including some of the world's busiest airports.The company's incident management software records multimedia communications and other information from air traffic systems, including air-to-ground radio, telephony, video, appended flight plans, photos and radar screen captures. Recorded data can be quarantined for a specific retention period, and securely shared within and among airport and aviation associations.Founded in 1986, NICE has been listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 1991 and on NASDAQ since 1996. Total revenues during 2018 stood at $1.44 billion, compared to $1.33 billion in 2017.

