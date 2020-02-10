Israeli firm donates shoes to Australian bushfire victims

Teva Naot will donate 5,000 pairs of shoes to Australian residents whose homes were damaged in the country’s recent severe bushfires. Michael Illouz, CEO of the manufacturer of comfort shoes from Kibbutz Neot Mordechai, made the announcement at the Australian Embassy recently while meeting with Australian Ambassador Chris Cannan. Illouz noted that this contribution is part of the firm’s wide-ranging community contributions, including helping out hospitals and needy families, and that a few months ago the company donated 600 pairs of shoes to the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.Cannan thanked Teva Naot for the donation and was honored to wear a pair of Teva comfort shoes.