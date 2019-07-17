Israeli firms raise record $3.9 billion in first half of 2019

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Boosted by a prolific second quarter of investments, Israeli hi-tech companies raised a record $3.9 billion in funding during the first half of 2019, according to a financial report published Wednesday.



Data published by IVC Research Center and international law firm ZAG-S&W revealed that companies raised $2.32 billion in the second quarter of 2019 alone, the highest quarterly figure since 2013. In the first quarter of 2019, companies raised $1.55 billion.

Funding was boosted by 10 mega-deals, each exceeding $50 million and totaling $1.26 billion, or 54% of total capital raised in the second quarter. The median deal amount was $5.5 million across 125 deals.Deals included the $300 million raised by insurance start-up Lemonade, $250 million secured by team management firm Monday and the $186 million raised by Elbit Systems in a PIPE (private investment in public equity) deal.During the first half of 2019, the report said, Israeli hi-tech companies raised $3.9 billion in 254 deals, an all-time record."Just when we thought the investment growth in the first quarter of 2019 had broken every record, along comes the second quarter and registers the most significant leap in the total amount raised in the last six years," said Adv. Shmulik Zysman, managing partner & hi-tech industry leader at ZAG-S&W."Indeed, the second quarter of this year recorded the most significant leap ever in the total amount raised— $757 million, compared to the previous quarter, indicating a quarterly record and in accordance record high in H1/2019, unprecedented in recent years."Seventy-three venture capital-backed deals accounted for $1.81 billion, or 78%, of the capital raised in the second quarter. A total of $3.16 billion was raised in 148 deals in the first half of 2019, significantly more than the $1.86 billion raised during the same period of 2018.Companies in the IT and software companies excelled in the second quarter, raising $1.02 billion in 49 deals - the highest since 2013.Life sciences companies raised $263 million in 27 deals, exceeding the quarterly average of number of deals and amount raised since 2013.During the second quarter, 174 investments totaling $704 million were made by Israeli investors, also a quarterly high since 2013. Foreign investors increased their activity compared to previous quarters, finalizing 441 investments totaling $1.57 billion."The second quarter of 2019 continues the same trend from recent quarters. Israeli high-tech companies are gaining access to a larger pool of capital for growth companies, especially from foreign investors," said Marianna Shapira, research director at IVC Research Center."This shows growing appetite for the local market. The trend is driving valuations to new heights, presenting challenges both to the companies seeking capital and to local investors."If the second half of 2019 continues with the same pace, this year will break previous records for capital volume."

