Israeli government invites S. African BDS-coerced model to Israel

South African celebrity Shashi Naidoo speaks during a BDS press conference in Johannesburg last month..
(photo credit: BDS SOUTH AFRICA)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Strategic Affairs Ministry and Interior Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that South African model and celebrity Shashi Naidoo was denied entry to Israel because she was coming under the pretenses of a BDS delegation.
However, Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan invited Naidoo to visit the country in her own personal capacity “to be impressed by the reality on the ground, which would be true and precise.”
The Ministry stressed that Naidoo does not promote boycotts, saying it believes the contrary, because of her initial pro-Israeli statements, which received harsh and violent public criticism, “and she is now apparently trying to ‘rehabilitate’ herself in light of the damage caused to her image by BDS organizations in South Africa.
Naidoo, it said “is being held captive by these organizations and the tour and its definition of ‘re-education’ in Israel and the Palestinian Authority constitutes ‘compensation’ for BDS South Africa
, in lieu of her high public profile.”
The model made headlines last month after she defended Israel’s actions in Gaza and explained the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a factual manner. However, during her explanation, she called Gaza a “sh*thole,” due to the way Hamas is running the Strip. She said the international aid and money given was being used for rockets instead of housing, schools and better infrastructure.
Following her comments, the celebrity said she received 10 death threats and was intimidated, threatened and dropped by several of the brands she represents.
After the death threats, Naidoo issued an apology for her comments. She was later coerced by the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement into holding a press conference, at which she agreed to go on a trip with the organization for “re-education” purposes.
(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");
Interior Minister Arye Deri explained his reasoning for denying Naidoo access to Israel by saying that "boycott organizations are rising, and that they are threatening all kinds of celebrities from around the world to call for a boycott of Israel.
“It is a very serious case, that by means of threats, boycott organizations are trying to encourage and impose [celebritiesto take part in] anti-Israel activity - so I exercised my authority and refused to allow her [Naidoo] to enter.”
Erdan added that as was the case of the Argentina team, “this is the use of personal terrorism and coercion. In these unfortunate circumstances we cannot allow Naidoo entry into Israel. We will be happy to host Ms. Naidoo if she arrives independently - and not as a prisoner of the workers' boycotts to harm Israel.
“It is very sad that in today's South Africa, expressing support for Israel in its struggle against terrorist organizations leads to threats to the lives of those who expressed their support,” he concluded.