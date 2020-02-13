The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli laser defense system flourishes in initial tests

Rafael has designed numerous defense systems in the past which have proven critical for Israel's defense.

By TAMAR BEERI  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 02:23
Drone Dome Rafael laser defense system
Drone Dome Rafael laser defense system
(photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)
Israeli defense company Rafael's new Drone Dome C-UAS system, which uses laser technology to intercept maneuvering targets, performed successfully in all scenarios upon recent testing.
The system managed to use target detection, identification, and interception with a high-power laser beam, proving to be a solution for securing air space from hostile drones.
The new infrastructure is modular and is made up of electronic jammers and sensors which allow for total neutralization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The system is now fully operational and deployed globally.
The Drone Dome's unique algorithms allow for it to integrate such laser technology for hard-kill capabilities. When the system manages to perform a positive identification, it allocates the target to the laser effector, allowing it to lock and track the target in order to destroy it, according to a press release by the defense company.
The security system is designed to deal with threats by hostile drones, both military and civilian, which would provide critical security advantages along borders and around civilian hubs.

Rafael has designed numerous defense systems in the past which have proven critical for Israel, including the Iron Dome system, which intercepts oncoming rockets in Israel numerous times a year, as well as David's Sling and the SPYDER family of systems.
The Israeli Defense Ministry has recently worked with Rafael and Elbit on laser defense systems which can target larger threats such as rockets and guided missiles.
“We are entering a new age of energy warfare in the air, on land and at sea," said Brig.-Gen. Yaniv Rotem, head of the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Research and Development.
He further explained that the ministry has been working on powerful laser technology for over a decade to enable the development of platforms to intercept a variety of threats.
“During a war, missile interceptors will at one point run out, but with this system, as long as you have electricity, you have a never-ending supply,” he said. "This is a weapon that you can't see or hear."
He concluded by calling it the "weapon of the future."

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


