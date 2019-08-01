Israeli-made Seedo, weed-growing aid, finishes trial run

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israeli-designed robot Seedo, which offers cannabis users an easy path to growing their own plants at home, has just completed its first trial-run. Individual robots were able to produce between 100-120 grams of dried buds in just 90 days, giving clients an excellent product grown without using pesticide.



Resembling an office fridge, Seedo requires a plant to be placed inside of it. It then uses a unique algorithm and measurements to determine the plant's unique needs in terms of water, nutrients and heat. By taking a series of precise images as the plant grows, the machine intelligence is able to change the conditions it offers the plant to ensure that it grows in the best possible way.

Seedo is based on an innovate, nutrient-rich container that is so effective, you can place a single seed inside and it will grow. The containers are good for a single growing cycle and, like coffee capsules in a coffee machine, should be replaced to ensure best possible results.Retired Israeli expert cannabis grower Yaakov Hai shared his knowledge and life experience so that his skills could be translated into a language a machine could understand.In order to optimize the growth process, Seedo gathers data about the various plants the units nurture and uploads it to a data cloud without any of the individual details about the units owners.The company hopes to eventually use the same technology on a massive scale to grow food in regions of the world were soil is poor in nutrients. This is why former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Jendayi Frazer was named Seedo director, as she has extensive knowledge of the various needs of different parts of the continent.Seedo CEO is Zohar Levy, CTO is Michael Maman and the third partner is Uri Zeevi.Once massive growth of food is made possible, the same technology might be used to solve the issue of colonizing space, as any human colony outside Earth will need to feed itself and grow food.A home version of Seedo, sold in US states where home-growth of Cannabis is legal and Canada, is 2,200 USD.

