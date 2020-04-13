The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli musicians release clip thanking MDA staff

Pedi Group Music and Productions has released a video clip thanking 25,000 Magen David Adom (MDA) employees and volunteers for their work in combating the spread of coronavirus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 13, 2020 01:44
Magen David Adom, or MDA. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Magen David Adom, or MDA.
(photo credit: FLICKR)
Pedi Group Music and Productions released a video clip last Wednesday thanking the approximately 25,000 Magen David Adom (MDA) employees and volunteers for their work in combating the spread of coronavirus. 
The special clip, titled "Magen David Adom in the days of coronavirus," includes musical contributions from various Israeli artists, and features the song "To Be Sometimes," originally performed by the late Israeli artist Gabi Shoshan, which is noted to be especially beloved among MDA staff and volunteers at the forefront of the coronavirus crisis in Israel. 
Famed Israeli musicians Sherry and Uzi Fox performed the song in honor of MDA staff and volunteers, which was filmed within a timespan of 48 hours at the homes of the two singers, and at various MDA facilities. 
In response to the video clip, MDA director Eli Bean expressed his gratitude, saying that he is "full of appreciation and thanks to everyone who joined and donated their time and energy to express their appreciation of the hard work MDA staff and volunteers" in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.


Tags mda Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
