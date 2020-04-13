Israeli musicians release clip thanking MDA staff

The special clip, titled "Magen David Adom in the days of coronavirus," includes musical contributions from various Israeli artists, and features the song "To Be Sometimes," originally performed by the late Israeli artist Gabi Shoshan, which is noted to be especially beloved among MDA staff and volunteers at the forefront of the coronavirus crisis in Israel.

Famed Israeli musicians Sherry and Uzi Fox performed the song in honor of MDA staff and volunteers, which was filmed within a timespan of 48 hours at the homes of the two singers, and at various MDA facilities.

In response to the video clip, MDA director Eli Bean expressed his gratitude, saying that he is "full of appreciation and thanks to everyone who joined and donated their time and energy to express their appreciation of the hard work MDA staff and volunteers" in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.