Israeli restaurant voted best in Paris after 3 months in business

World renowned Israeli chef Assaf Granit opened his new restaurant, Shabour, in Paris only three months ago. And yet, it was already rated the city's best restaurant, according to French daily Le Figaro's gastronomical guide, Le Figaroscope, Nocamels reported.The restaurant is the latest in a long line of awards for the restaurant since it first opened its doors. Shabour was the subject of a lengthy and glowing article in Le Figaro when it opened in September, and was ranked as one of the 13 trendiest new restaurants in Paris in October. The month after, it won a major award in a competition held by French culinary magazine Le Fooding. Shabour, which means "broken" in Hebrew, is operated by Granit and his partners Uri Navon, executive chef Dan Yehoshua and manager Tomer Lenzem, and took home the title of "Best Restaurant of the Year."In addition, the guide also concluded that it had "hands down" the best dining energy, and gave special praise to their pumpkin ravioli with hazelnut butter and tarragon.The restaurant is especially celebrated for its Israeli cuisine, which includes dishes such as poached eggs with tahini and olive oil chocolate mousse.This is Granit's second restaurant in Paris, having opened his first, Balagan, in 2017. It's also his 13th in Europe, and he has restaurant in London and Israel.Sadly, for religious foodies, the restaurant is not kosher.