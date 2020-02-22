Israeli settlement winery introduces label named for Mike Pompeo

A winery in the Israeli settlement of Psagot has introduced a special label named for U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In a statement earlier this week, the West Bank winery thanked Pompeo for repudiating a State Department finding that Israeli settlements were illegal, the Times of Israel reported.

The Psagot winery has been active in efforts to resist international efforts to prevent goods produced in Israeli settlements from being labeled “Made in Israel.”

In November, in a ruling in a case brought by the winery, the European Court of Justice decided that products made in Israeli settlements must be labeled as such when they are marketed in the European Union.

According to the Times of Israel, the Pompeo bottle is not a new flavor but a a special label printed that will be used on several varieties of Psagot wines.