Israeli subsidiary of Pepsi, SodaStream pledges to decrease plastic waste

SodaStream estimated they "contributed to the avoidance" of 5 billion single-use plastic bottles in 2019. In 2020, they hope for that number to reach 6 billion.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 23, 2020 13:42
As a special tribute to Earth Day, SodaStream, an-Israeli based subsidiary of PepsiCo and the markers of the SodaStream home carbonated sparkling water system, announced their plans to save the use of nearly 67 billion single-use plastic bottles by 2025.
In order to accomplish this, SodaStream will be be converting all their uses plastic bottles used package their flavors in exchange for metal containers, which alone will save the use of over 200 million single-use plastic bottles a year. The SodaStream factory in Israel alone makes 30 million flavor bottles a year, not counting those stationed in other countries - to which the company promotes they will do away with eventually.
SodaStream flavors are used in the preparation of carbonated drinks, such as the Keurig cup is used in making a cup of coffee.
Additionally, the SodaStream home carbonated sparkling water system already includes a multi-use bottle that avoids the disposal of countless single-use plastic bottles every year. SodaStream calculates that one of their multi-use bottles can save the use of 3,070 single-use plastic bottles over the course of 3-4 years, factoring in the expiration dates of their reusable cylinders.
“While we are all going through something so challenging, my hope is that, once COVID-19 will be behind us, we will remember to take much better care of the planet we live in, all together as mankind”, commented SodaStream CEO Eyal Shohat.
Along with their commitment, SodaStream has donated heavily to WaterAid, a non-profit that provides clean and drinkable tap water to areas who otherwise would not have access to it.
While SodaStream has admitted the road to transitioning their uses of plastics to metal is a complex operation, it is currently the easiest and most efficient option available for companies looking forward towards a more eco-friendly output, reducing their inevitable carbon footprint in the process.
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 70% of metals are fully recycled in the US in comparison to discarded plastics, where only 15% of them end up at recycling plants - many end up in the ocean, while others wind up in dumps.
SodaStream's green commitment does not only extend to the use of their products, the company has also invested in renewable energies such as solar power and natural gas. The solar panels installed on the roof of its main factory already provide 5% of the company's energy needs, which they plan to increase to 20% in 2021. With reagrds to natural gas, SodaStream is converting all of its technologies to accommodate clean energy systems and intends to make its factory "100% power independent by 2024."


