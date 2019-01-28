Israeli tech useless for Brazilian needs, says head of rescue operation

Israeli military personnel arrive to help search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, at Confins airport in Belo Horizonte, Brazil January 27, 2019. (photo credit: WASHINGTON ALVES / REUTERS)

The Israeli rescue mission to Brazil brought equipment which was not suited for local conditions, said head of the Brazilian rescue operation Colonel Eduardo Angelo Channel 13 reported on Monday.

Angelo explained that, among other things, the Israeli team flew in with heat sensors to locate injured survivors, yet there were none and the hi-tech sensors were useless for locating cold or dead bodies.

While pointing out that "after 48 hours the chances [to find survivors] are almost none existing," he did say the Israeli team provided essential support and man-power which was greatly appreciated.

The Israeli team is currently salvaging remains of victims trapped in a flooded bus. Due to the dangerous field conditions the Israelis were asked to map the site before they could begin working safely.

The Israelis are using various means to locate victims, among them, location signals from mobile devices, make-shift structures that can float on water, the use of ropes to clear derbies and evacuate remains, under-water sonar and drones to get an aerial view of the disaster zone.

So far 192 people were evacuated from the disaster zone, where dam collapsed on Friday at a mine near the town of Brumadinho, some 500 km. north of Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian families who are eagerly waiting to hear from loved ones who are missing were instructed that all teams on the ground are looking for survivors.

The Israeli mission is composed of 130 IDF officers and soldiers in active and reserve duty, a team sent by the Fire Fighters Union, Naval officers who are skilled in under-water operations, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israeli ambassador in Brazil Yossi Sheli.

