Israeli teenager dies after avoiding ER over coronavirus

An Israeli teenager died from complications due to an ear infection during Passover after refusing to go to the emergency room due to fears of a coronavirus infection, N12 reported Wednesday night.





According to N12, the teen, 19-year-old Yam Kirdi from Nes Harim, a moshav (agricultural community) near Jerusalem , drove with her boyfriend to a local clinic after she began feeling unwell several weeks ago. The clinic then referred her to the hospital.





Fearing a possible coronavirus infection, the couple returned home and requested a house call. The doctor who examined Kirdi at her home told the two she was suffering a severe ear infection, prescribing medication and referring her to the emergency room for further tests. Despite the referral, the two stayed home so as not to be infected with COVID-19.





"Her breathing became heavier, so we described the situation to Magen David Adom," Kirdi's boyfriend, Or Dadon, told N12, adding that he was "telling them that her condition deteriorated. She cannot breath, come faster!"





Kirdi later loss consciousness, and MDA's paramedics were unable to resuscitate her. "I asked the paramedic about her condition and he said they failed and she was dead," Dadon told N12. "I am bawling my eyes out, I don't know what to do. I keep smashing my head against the wall."



