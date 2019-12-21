Israelis can now take a holiday hike – under friendly fire

The IDF will open some of the grounds it uses for training to hikers during the upcoming holiday of Hanukkah, IDF spokesperson said in a Friday press release. Yet advised that the army will still be using them to practice warfare, including firing bullets, so hikers should be careful and pre-arrange their visit so as not to accidently walk into a warfare zone.



Israelis are also advised not to cross fences or attempt to walk across fields containing landmines.



It is also suggested to avoid walking into the West Bank zone controlled by the Palestinian Authority. Israelis who wish to visit land marks in that part of the country must contact civic information centers at phone number 1208.



The IDF will also open sections of Highway 10, which goes along the Egyptian-Israeli border.