Israelis in ‘diplomatic blitz’ ahead of UN Security Council vote

Specific condemnation of US removed from resolution draft as Palestinians try to bring more countries on board.

By LAHAV HARKOV, OMRI NAHMIAS  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 09:32
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Danny Danon speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, February 20, 2018 (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Danny Danon speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, February 20, 2018
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
Israelis at the UN are in the midst of a “diplomatic blitz” ahead of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Tuesday speech and a possible vote on a draft resolution condemning the US peace plan and settlement annexation.
The US intended to veto the resolution, while other countries considered abstaining from the vote as of Monday morning.
Tunisia and Indonesia, the countries that submitted the draft, softened the wording such that it does not say that the UN Security Council “strongly regrets that the plan presented…by the United States and Israel breaches international law.”
Rather, the new draft leaves out the US and “notes that the initiative…in relation with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict departs from the internationally endorsed terms of reference and parameters for the achievement of a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to this conflict as enshrined in the relevant United Nations resolutions.”
For the US, this is a step in the right direction, but they still plan to veto the resolution unless more drastic changes are made.
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told The Jerusalem Post that American pressure has been proven effective.
"We see that the current wording of the resolution is better than the original version," he said Sunday night. "Instead of condemnation of the US and the peace plan, the new resolution does not mention the US by name and simply calls to respect previous decisions."
Danon said: “We found the original resolution to be offensive both for Israel and the US. Mahmoud Abbas continues with his diplomatic terror. We hope that the US will not stand alone, and other Security Council members would stand by [the US] as well."
According to both Israeli and American sources, other countries are considering abstaining, such that the vote is unlikely to come down to 14 countries in favor against the US veto.
If fewer than nine countries support bringing the resolution to a vote, then the vote could be canceled, but that scenario looked unlikely as of Monday morning.
Danon has been in a “diplomatic blitz,” his office said, ahead of Abbas’ visit to the UN for the Security Council vote. He held a briefing for relevant UN ambassadors to “expand the circle of states that will abstain or oppose the Palestinian resolution if it goes to a vote in the General Assembly.”
The Israeli ambassador told his colleagues that Abbas is responsible for the current escalation, because he “continues to incite and encourage violence against innocent Israelis along with his continued refusal to negotiate.”
Danon will address the Security Council on Tuesday, along with Abbas, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov and US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft.
"In my speech, I intend to focus on the Palestinian refusal to negotiate,” Danon told the Post. “I would remind Abbas that even if former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is coming to support him, when Olmert was in office and gave him the most generous offer ever – Abbas did not respond. Meaning, it doesn't even matter who is standing behind the proposal and what its content is.”
Olmert and Abbas plan to hold a press conference after the vote in the Security Council, in which they will come out against the Trump plan.
Danon said that "Olmert's meeting with Abbas only gives strength to Palestinian Authority chairman's diplomatic terrorism. This meeting…encourages the nations of the world to isolate the Jewish State and continues his campaign of incitement. We must stand united in defense of Israel!"


