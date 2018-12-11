Israel's Eurovision winner "Toy" passes 100 million YouTube views

Netta Barzilai.
(photo credit: GUY YECHIELY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israeli wunderkind Netta Barzilai has passed yet another milestone: More than 100 million views on YouTube for her Eurovision-winning song “Toy.”
As of Tuesday morning, the song on the official Eurovision channel had just over 25,000 views past the one million mark. Overall, the song has been seen more than 100 million times; if you count the version uploaded by Israeli broadcaster KAN as well as clips from the final and semifinal, “Toy” has been viewed more than 185 million times already.
Back in May – two weeks after Barzilai’s big win in Lisbon
– “Toy” became the most watched song ever on the Eurovision’s YouTube channel. The song has now easily eclipsed the video in second place, which is Germany’s “Satellite” by Lena. That song – which won the 2010 contest – has close to 60 million views.
The year 2018 has been an outstanding time for Barzilai and for Israel. Last week, Twitter revealed that the singer’s three-word tweet after winning: “Thank you Europe” was the most re-tweeted in Israel in 2018. And YouTube revealed last week that “Toy” was just the second-most viewed music video in Israel in the past year, coming in after Omer Adam’s “Shnei Meshugaim” (Two Crazy People).
While Adam’s video has just under 48 million views, most of the hits came from within Israel.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>