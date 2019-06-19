Israel's 'On The Spectrum' takes top prizes at Monte Carlo TV Festival

Naomi Levov, Danna Stern and Niv Majar of 'On The Spectrum' with their awards Tuesday night.. (photo credit: MONTE-CARLO TELEVISION FESTIVAL)

The Israeli TV series On The Spectrum took home the awards for best show, best actor and best actress in the comedy category at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on Tuesday.





The Yes series, which premiered in Israel last year, won best actor for Niv Majar, best actress for Naomi Levov and best program.

The show, which focuses on the lives of three young adults on the autism spectrum who live in Tel Aviv, beat out nominees from the Czech Republic, Norway and France for the honors.

Other winners at the closing ceremony on Tuesday night included Patricia Arquette for Escape at Dannemora and Richard Madden for Bodyguard.

Danna Stern, the managing director of yes Studios, accepted the best comedy award on behalf of On The Spectrum creator and writer Dana Idisis, who was unwell.

"Thank you for creating this amazing show," Stern said to Idisis. "This is a beautiful piece of work," she continued. "It's about three adults living together in an apartment and just their day to day lives as people on the spectrum."



Stern said that the show is "really that of us as a society, as we integrate people that are on the spectrum in our lives, in our workplaces, in our hearts. And I want to thank the festival for giving us - a little show from Israel - this great stage and this opportunity to bring the show to audiences worldwide."

Last year, On The Spectrum won the top prize at the SeriesMania competition in France, and in March Amazon ordered a US remake of the show.