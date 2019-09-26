Watch: Israel’s U.N. ambassador stages walk-out during Rouhani’s speech

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon walks out during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's speech at the UN General Assembly.

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon walks out during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's speech at the UN General Assembly.

Israel walked out of the United Nations General Assembly plenum to protest Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s speech on Wednesday.



When Rouhani started speaking, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon stood up, adjusted his suit and slowly walked out of the room.

"Israel will not respect the world’s number one exporter of terrorism," Danon said regarding his actions. "Rouhani takes advantage of the UN stage to distract and blind the international community from his regime's aggression. World leaders need to issue a clear ultimatum to Rouhani: dismantle the nuclear program or we will bring more sanctions to bring the collapse of the regime.”Iran has long called for Israel’s destruction. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the Iranian leaders' statements “traffic in monstrous antisemitism .”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });