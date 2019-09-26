Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Watch: Israel’s U.N. ambassador stages walk-out during Rouhani’s speech

"Israel will not respect the world’s number one exporter of terrorism. Rouhani takes advantage of the UN stage to distract and blind the international community from his regime's aggression."

By
September 26, 2019 02:40

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon walks out during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's speech at the UN General Assembly.

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon walks out during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's speech at the UN General Assembly.

Israel walked out of the United Nations General Assembly plenum to protest Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s speech on Wednesday.

When Rouhani started speaking, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon stood up, adjusted his suit and slowly walked out of the room.

"Israel will not respect the world’s number one exporter of terrorism," Danon said regarding his actions. "Rouhani takes advantage of the UN stage to distract and blind the international community from his regime's aggression. World leaders need to issue a clear ultimatum to Rouhani: dismantle the nuclear program or we will bring more sanctions to bring the collapse of the regime.”

Iran has long called for Israel’s destruction. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the Iranian leaders' statements “traffic in monstrous antisemitism.”



Related Content

September 26, 2019
Holocaust survivors renew wedding vows after 70 years

By AARON REICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings