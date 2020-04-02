The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel’s coronavirus report card

The latest Health Ministry report says that 37% of infected Israelis are under age 30, 15% are 30-39 and 13% are 40-49. “What we are seeing now are the results of the steps taken three weeks ago."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 2, 2020 20:14
Employees of Chevra Kadisha, the main group that oversees Jewish burials in Israel, adjust their protective gear at a special centre that prepares bodies of Jews who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel March 31, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Employees of Chevra Kadisha, the main group that oversees Jewish burials in Israel, adjust their protective gear at a special centre that prepares bodies of Jews who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel March 31, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
How well is the Jewish state battling the novel coronavirus?
“So far, we’re doing well, but the jury is really still out,” said Eyal Leshem, director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Sheba Medical Center. “We really need to see in the next several weeks how well we are coping with corona.”
But there are a few things we do know.
On the one hand, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that “the State of Israel is ahead of the vast majority of countries” in combating SARS-CoV-2. Earlier this week, Israel was ranked the No. 1 safest country to stay free of coronavirus by the Deep Knowledge Group.
On the other hand, a report by World ‘O Meters – one the leading coronavirus statistics websites, which pulls data from the World Health Organization – shows how the coronavirus is affecting 203 countries and territories around the world and demonstrates that Israel is not better off than all or even most other countries where people are infected. If one looks at the total number of cases per 1 million people, Israel is actually one of the worst. There are only 22 countries that have more cases per million than Israel, which means there are 180 countries that are doing better.
But Leshem said that this ranking really depends on the number of people who have been tested. In Israel, we test around 7,000 people per day currently and are working toward testing as many as 30,000.
“In Israel we have tested very mild cases that in other countries would not have been tested,” he explained.
In the United Kingdom, for example, people who have a fever or cough are asked to enter home-isolation for a week, but they are not tested. Therefore, the country does not know if those people had the virus and they are not counted in its total cases.
The more important measurement, he said, is mortality rate – and Israel has a low rate compared to other countries. Leshem said this is likely because many of the patients in Israel are younger people who contracted the disease while traveling or coming in contact with their traveling peers.
According to the latest report by the Health Ministry, 37% of infected Israelis are under the age of 30, 15% are between 30 and 39 and 13% are between 40 and 49. Only 38% of patients were over the age of 60. So far, only two of the patients who died were under the age of 60.
Leshem said that, “considering we have a chronically starved health system,” Israel has done well at increasing the number of intensive care beds in the country, purchasing ventilators and preparing more doctors and nurses to be able to respond if there would be a spike in cases.
When it comes to how the country has managed certain haredi (ultra-Orthodox) neighborhoods like Bnei Brak, he said that “when you introduce a highly infectious virus like coronavirus into a place that is highly populated, you expect to see a rapid rise in the number of cases.” But he said that Israel has not done enough testing in the city and “we don’t really know what the situation is.”
He recommends that the country immediately enforce social distancing in the community in collaboration with rabbinical leadership.

WHEN WILL we know if we have "flattened the curve" - keeping the number of daily cases at a manageable level for medical providers?
Leshem said that within the next two or three weeks, we will know if we have made the right policy choices, as the number of patients per day will either multiply or begin to flatten out.
“We still don’t have a very accurate measure of the infection in the community,” he said, noting that as we increase testing, Israel will be able to create a heat map that shows how many people are infected in which cities or towns.
“As we collect data from individual cities, we can figure out if the disease flares up in a certain region and can focus the intervention regionally, and not have to close the whole country,” the center's director explained.
He predicted that after Passover, people would be able to start going back to school and work in stages, while wearing masks and adhering to certain social distancing protocols. Then, the country will have to continue to screen people to ensure that the return does not increase the number of cases, especially for high-risk patients.
“One thing is certain: The minute we closed schools and reduced people-to-people contact by closing malls, restaurants and workplaces, the outbreak is slowing down,” Leshem said. “What we are seeing now are the results of the steps taken three weeks ago.”
Leshem advised that the best estimates for an available vaccine are one to three years from now – and it is very difficult to say what is going to happen with the virus in the summer or next winter.
“Some say it will become better in the summer, but we really don’t know,” he said.
As such, Leshem said it is best to exercise caution.
“You have to think, how willing are you to take a risk? If you are wrong, you are risking thousands of deaths,” he said. “We are in the mid-term. We can only get our report card at the end of the school year" – which he said will be in hindsight, when the virus has run its course.


Tags Israel Health Ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Sow hope, not only fear By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Coronavirus: What do new questions about WHO and China cases mean? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
2 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by