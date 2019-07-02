Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Israel’s largest fast food chain is going vegan

Tel Aviv may be the vegan capital of the world – but McDonald's will be bringing vegan options all over Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 2, 2019 09:41
McDonald’s Israel is launching its first vegan burger in the next six weeks.

The new Big Vegan burger is made of wheat and soybeans. Nestle developed the new burger and it is already available for purchase in McDonald’s outlets across Europe.

The burger will first be made available in Tel Aviv and the price is currently unknown. It is unclear whether these new vegan burgers will be available at all 180 locations across Israel or whether they will be Kosher certified.

In the states, Burger King – one of McDonald’s largest competitors – is also marketing vegan burgers made by Impossible.

Tel Aviv already has over 400 vegan-friendly restaurants and new ones are continuously popping up around the city.

