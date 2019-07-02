Israel’s largest fast food chain is going vegan

A sign for the U.S. fast food restaurant chain McDonald's is seen outside one of their restaurants.
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN / REUTERS)
McDonald’s Israel is launching its first vegan burger in the next six weeks.
The new Big Vegan burger is made of wheat and soybeans. Nestle developed the new burger and it is already available for purchase in McDonald’s outlets across Europe.
The burger will first be made available in Tel Aviv and the price is currently unknown. It is unclear whether these new vegan burgers will be available at all 180 locations across Israel or whether they will be Kosher certified.
In the states, Burger King – one of McDonald’s largest competitors – is also marketing vegan burgers made by Impossible.
Tel Aviv already has over 400 vegan-friendly restaurants and new ones are continuously popping up around the city.
